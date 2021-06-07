Buxton’s first pop up role play village for children is getting ready to open

Busy Little Monster’s is a pop up role play village the first of its kind in the High Peak and will be opening next week on Thursday June 17 at Buxton Community Church.

The idea behind the play centre where imagination is key comes from former teacher and mum of two Holly Howe from Buxton.

The 36-year-old said: “This is a dream come true for me and I’m so excited to be opening and watching the children explore the different areas of the village.”The play sessions will allow youngsters pretend they are working in a cafe, a hairdressers, on a construction site, at a vet’s surgery, in a supermarket or play in the ice cream truck at the village green. There is also a sensory area for babies.

Holly Howe founder of Busy Little Monster's role play village is excited to welcome children to come and play from June 17.

Holly, who also runs the Little Monster singing and music group for little ones, said the idea to branch out and introduce the imagination play came to her during lockdown as there was no where open for children to visit.

She said: “Children love to mimic adults and pretend to be grown ups but a lot of children have missed out on so much in the past year so they may not have the experiences of going to a cafe or the hairdressers.

"Which is why I start the sessions with teacher-led activities to nurture your child's imagination, creativity and love of learning through play. Then it’s over to them to and explore all the toys in the different areas.”

There will be three sessions every Thursday each an hour long but Holly hopes to pop up all over the High Peak and bring the world of play to more children.

The former Harpur Hill and St Anne’s teacher said: “I’m just a big kid really I love to play and interact with the children and what's great about Busy Little Monsters is that there isn’t anything else like this in the High Peak so it’s nice to bring new opportunities for the children.”

Sessions are £6.50 with siblings at a reduced rate to book a pop up play session visit www.happity.co.uk/busy-little-monsters