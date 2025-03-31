Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Buxton fashion designer has reached nearly three million views on just one video and is now selling her work overseas and says she is putting Buxton on people’s radars internationally now.

Melissa Drabble launched Buck Stone at Chatsworth Show last September.

Since then she has created beautiful tweed dresses for her First Lady of County range.

A recent video of her explaining she is a small business so not only is she the designer but also the model has racked up 2.7 million views on Facebook.

Melissa Drabble from Buck Stone fashion says people are seeing the delights of Buxton from all around the world. Photo submitted

She said: “It’s amazing to think how many people have seen the video and all around the world too.

“We live in Buxton which is beautiful but I think because we see these gorgeous old buildings all the time we forget just how amazing they are.

“My videos are showcasing Buxton and the Peak District’s beauty to people in America across Europe and they are being blown away by The Crescent and the Buxton Opera House.

“People are saying they want to holiday in Buxton just on the back of my videos which is great news for the town.”

Melissa not only makes hoodies and leggings under the Buck Stone label she is also designing luxurious tweed dresses but at affordable prices.

She said: “I think I’m different from other country clothing brands. “I’m creating feminine fashion with bows and A-line shapes but still with the traditional fabrics of wool.

“But they are timeless, I’m not about creating fast fashion, this is a piece you can wear for years to come.”

Her dresses have even appeared in the Daily Mail who were at Cheltenham Races and interviewing people asking them what they were wearing.

And although it is only spring the fashion designer is already working on pieces for the summer.

She said: “It takes around three months from an idea to the product being designed, a sample made then any alterations and another sample before they are ready for production.

“So now I’m thinking about how to incorporate lighter colours and fabrics ready for summer sales.”

She will be debuting a new hounds tooth dress at the Aintree Ladies Day race which Melissa says is in lighter colours.

To see the full collection visit buckstonecountryclothing.co.uk