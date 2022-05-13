Buxton’s first accessible changing space to open in Pavilion Gardens

The Changing Places toilet, which will open in the Pavilion Gardens on Monday, has a movable hoist to allow access across the room, a changing table, adjustable sink and toilet.

The installation, which is the first of its kind in the town, means everyone, regardless of their access needs, disability or reliance on the assistance of carers or specialist equipment, can use a toilet hygienically and with dignity.

Paul Kelsall, the General Manager at Pavilion Gardens, said: “We are so proud we will be able to offer this facility and make a difference.

The new Changing Places toilet will open in Buxton's Pavilion Gardens on Monday

"The reality is some people cannot visit shops, enjoy community life, socialise and travel. All the things the majority of us take for granted in everyday life simply because there are no toilet facilities they can use.”

Over a quarter of a million people in the UK with a disability cannot use a standard accessible toilet, as they do not meet the needs of all people with a disability. These needs are met by Changing Places toilets.

Paul said: “By introducing the facility at Pavilion Gardens, the first accessible change in Buxton, more people will be able to not only enjoy the Pavilion Gardens, but all of Buxton and what it has to offer.”

Changing Places are campaigning for installation of their facilities in city and town centres, shopping centres, arts and cultural venues, hospitals, transport hubs, leisure complexes, sports stadiums, arenas, entertainment venues and attractions, to emphasise the importance of making such places accessible.

The joint project has been completed by Parkwood Leisure, which operates the gardens, and High Peak Borough Council, and has been supported by Sandra Jowett from Accessible Buxton.

High Peak Borough Council’s Executive Councillor Fiona Sloman said: "Changing Places facilities make an enormous difference by opening up experiences and activities to people who may have struggled to access them previously.”

The Changing Places Toilet at Buxton’s Pavilion Gardens will be ready for use from Monday May, 14 and is accessed via a Radar Key.