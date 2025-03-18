Buxton’s Dandelion cafe makes it into new good coffee guide
Dandelion - Speciality Coffee opened in 2022 and has now secured a spot in the 8th edition of the "England - North, Midlands & East" Indy Coffee Guide published February 2025.
The coffee shop on Grove Parade is run by Roy Jones and fiance Lili Kilford.
Roy said: “We’re really pleased to have made it into the guide.
“We didn’t know they were coming and we served them as we would serve anyone else and it was only after we found out we had earned a place.
“I’ve read the guide and seen it in other coffee shops so for our little shop to have made it there feels quite surreal.”
Dandelion came about during lockdown when Roy and Lili missed going to coffee shops and said the takeaway option was not the same as sitting for a moment and watching the world pass by.
Roy has been a barista for a decade and they decided to take the plunge.
He said: “There are many cafes in the town but nothing where the coffee is the star of the show.
“We do a few food bits but for us it's all about the coffee which is the main attraction.”
The duo source their coffee from independent roasters across the country including Bristol, London and York.
Roy said: “We are very well situated in town near the Crescent and Spring Gardens and so we do get tourists popping in but we wanted to create an elevated coffee experience for the people of Buxton who may not have had coffee like this before and provide interesting tastes for people.”
Good coffee has been the heart of what the couple wanted to achieve and Roy said some people took to the idea straight away.
“For others we had to earn their trust and show them what a good cup of coffee should taste like.
“Now people keep coming back to us and now we have regular customers so what we are doing must be working.”
