Rev Andrew Parker at the blessing of the Market Place Well

Buxton's Blessing of the Wells in pictures

Crowds gathered to watch the Blessing of the Wells ceremony in Buxton.

By Lucy Ball
Tuesday, 5th July 2022, 10:18 am

On Sunday July, 3 the Buxton Carnival Royalty, who are retaining their titles from 2021, were crowned before the procession walked between the town’s three wells and were blessed by local reverends.

Who can you see in this bumper gallery of pictures taken from the crowning and the blessing?

1. The procession

The royalty and clergy in the procession

Photo: jason chadwick

2. Past the Crescent

The Queen and clergy pass through the Crescent

Photo: jason chadwick

3. Honouring the jubilee

Rev Liz England at St Ann's Well which was dressed to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Photo: jason chadwick

4. A little light music

Fairfield Band were part of the procession at the Blessing of the Wells Ceremony

Photo: jason chadwick

