Buxton's Blessing of the Wells in pictures

On Sunday July, 3 the Buxton Carnival Royalty, who are retaining their titles from 2021, were crowned before the procession walked between the town’s three wells and were blessed by local reverends.
Who can you see in this bumper gallery of pictures taken from the crowning and the blessing?
1. The procession
The royalty and clergy in the procession
Photo: jason chadwick
2. Past the Crescent
The Queen and clergy pass through the Crescent
Photo: jason chadwick
3. Honouring the jubilee
Rev Liz England at St Ann's Well which was dressed to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee
Photo: jason chadwick
4. A little light music
Fairfield Band were part of the procession at the Blessing of the Wells Ceremony
Photo: jason chadwick