Buxton 'young heroes' praised for 'hard work and dedication' after litter pick

Fairfield Junior School Mini Police recently took to the streets for a community walk and litter pick, inspired by their recent sessions on the importance of community and making a positive change.

The litter pick was conducted under the supervision of teaching staff and PCSOs, ensuring the safety and well-being of the children.

Officers from Buxton Police Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) have praised children for their effort to make the town clean.

A spokesperson for Buxton Police SNT said: “A massive shout out to our Mini Police for their hard work and dedication. Your efforts have made a real difference in keeping our community clean and beautiful.

“For the Mini Police, this initiative has boosted their sense of responsibility, teamwork, and pride in their community. They've learned valuable lessons about the impact of their actions and the importance of civic duty.

“The activity has taught the value of civic responsibility. Sharing ideas and inspiring others is promoted within Mini police sessions, in previous mini police sessions the group have highlighted issues within their community.

"This led the group into sharing passion about teamwork and discussions about what they can do to make a difference. PCSO Green who leads the mini police at Fairfield juniors, really has been blown away by the children's passion and hard work!

"The community can enjoy a cleaner, more pleasant environment whilst being inspired to take part in keeping our area tidy. A big thank you to those members of the community who we saw on our travels who thanked the children for their efforts.

“A big thank you to High Peak Borough Council for supplying the bags and to our dedicated Mini Police Co-ordinator for providing the litter pickers.

“Let's continue to support and encourage these young heroes as they lead by example!”

