Buxton woman celebrates 100th birthday

Hazel Deaville celebrates her 100th birthday

Hazel Deaville, who has lived at Portland Nursing Home since 2012, celebrated her birthday on February 17.

Sadly, due to covid, her family were unable to be at the home to celebrate with her, but sent flowers, balloons, a cake and drink for the residents for a toast to Hazel. The staff at the Portland also provided a balloon arch for her room and cake for the residents to make the day special for Hazel, who also received a card from the Queen.

Born in 1922 to Thomas and Alice Dawson, Hazel was the second child of three siblings. She and her family grew up in a farm cottage in Friden where she enjoyed a very happy childhood.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hazel Deaville has just turned 100.

In her early adult years, she met and married Jeremiah Deaville, who worked at a local quarry in Sheen.

By the early 1950s the pair had two sons, Ian and Alan, who were born in Ashbourne. Hazel and Jeremiah loved animals, especially their family dog, Fly and their cat, Smutt, who brought them so much joy over the years.

Throughout her working life, Hazel had many positions. Hazel enjoyed several roles as a domestic aid and also worked at Mornington Mushroom factory for a few years before qualifying in cookery and finally taking up the role of Deputy Cook at a local primary school, where she worked until her retirement in 1985.

Hazel is now the proud grandmother of four grandchildren and regularly enjoys spending time with them.

Back in her younger years, and still to this day, Hazel loved wildlife and has a strong connection with the natural world.

Rebecca Boulton, Activities Coordinator at Portland Nursing Home, said: “We are all delighted that Hazel has reached this milestone birthday and we are honoured to have been able to share such a happy day with her.

“Hazel has been at Portland care home for nearly ten years and is a much loved member of the ‘Portland family’. Everyone within the home has enjoyed celebrating Hazel and her special day.”