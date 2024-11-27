Buxton Wetherspoon’s ‘delighted’ to win Pub Loo of the Year 2024.

A Buxton pub has won acclaim for the quality and standards of its toilets – in the Loo of the Year Awards 2024.

The Wye Bridge House in Fairfield Road has been awarded a platinum grading by inspectors.

Adam Cunningham, manager at the Whetherspoon’s pub said: “We are delighted.

“Staff at the pub ensure the toilets are in excellent condition at all times and it is great that this has been recognised.”

Loo of the Year Awards inspectors made unannounced visits to thousands of toilets across the UK.

All of the toilets are graded bronze, silver, gold, platinum, platinum plus or diamond with unacceptable toilets not graded at all.

The toilets are judged against on maintenance, cleanliness, accessibility, hand washing and drying equipment.

The Loo of the Year Awards 2024 managing director, Becky Wall, added: “The Wye Bridge House toilets have been fitted out to a very high standard and are both clean and well maintained.

“The pub deserves its platinum award.”