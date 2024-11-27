Buxton Wetherspoon’s ‘delighted’ to win Pub Loo of the Year 2024

By Lucy Ball

Retro reporter

Published 27th Nov 2024, 15:46 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A Buxton pub has won acclaim for the quality and standards of its toilets – in the Loo of the Year Awards 2024.

The Wye Bridge House in Fairfield Road has been awarded a platinum grading by inspectors.

Adam Cunningham, manager at the Whetherspoon’s pub said: “We are delighted.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Staff at the pub ensure the toilets are in excellent condition at all times and it is great that this has been recognised.”

Buxton Wetherspoon’s ‘delighted’ to win Pub Loo of the Year 2024.Buxton Wetherspoon’s ‘delighted’ to win Pub Loo of the Year 2024.
Buxton Wetherspoon’s ‘delighted’ to win Pub Loo of the Year 2024.

Loo of the Year Awards inspectors made unannounced visits to thousands of toilets across the UK.

All of the toilets are graded bronze, silver, gold, platinum, platinum plus or diamond with unacceptable toilets not graded at all.

The toilets are judged against on maintenance, cleanliness, accessibility, hand washing and drying equipment.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Loo of the Year Awards 2024 managing director, Becky Wall, added: “The Wye Bridge House toilets have been fitted out to a very high standard and are both clean and well maintained.

“The pub deserves its platinum award.”

Related topics:Buxton

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice