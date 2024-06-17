Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Buxton Well Dressing has issued a call for help for more behind the scenes volunteers to assist with the moving of boards.

The making schedule for the petallers has been brought forward to Monday July, 1 to Wednesday July 3.

The well dressings will be put up on 4 July. The Crowning Ceremony is still at 3.15pm on Sunday July,7 but now at the Palace Hotel.

For the Blessing Procession, meet at 2pm at the Market Place Well.

Volunteers are needed to help move and install the well dressing boards for Buxton Well Dressing festival. Photo Jason Chadwick

Michael Hilton, who is involved with organising the behind the scenes help of the well dressing boards, said: “The Buxton Well Dressing lifters and shifters need some help.”

On Sunday June, 30 the group will be at their storage base at Chelmorton the well boards have already been checked over and the clay has arrived.

Michael said: “We cut the damp clay into slabs, a couple of inches thick - and then we press and thump it into the boards.

“Some of the boards are quite large and once packed with damp clay, they are heavy.

“Then we follow the transport down to St John’s Church in Buxton and ship all the boards into the church on to waiting trestles, where the wonderful Petallers are ready to start working their magic, to create the decorated wells the public will see.”

This part of the operation is likely to take from 10.00am to around 2.30pm.

On Thursday, July 4 Michael says the petallers should have finished creating the decorated wells, and the support group will meet at St John’s Church at 5.30pm to carry the well boards out to waiting transport and then they build the wells on Buxton Market Place, in the Crescent and elsewhere.

This is likely to take two hours from 5.30pm to around 7.30pm

He said: “Could you help us with one of the sessions? We are a great group of people in the team and there is a great, light-hearted team spirit.

“The key to all this is many hands make light work so the more who can come to help, the easier the job becomes.”