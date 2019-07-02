Buxton Well Dressing Festival kicks off this week

Buxton is all set for ten days of traditional family entertainment as its wells dressing festival begins.

Among this year’s highlights are the Market Place well commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 lunar mission, a fun fair and carnival day.

As well as well dressing demonstrations, service and procession and the crowning of royalty there will be a dominoes competition, a treasure hunt, marching bands and a duck race.

The Lermoos Band - a brass band from Austria’s Tyrol - will be providing musical entertainment during Buxton Carnival this year are we well as the City of Manchester Fire Brigade Pipe band, Northern Pipe Band and the Billerettes.

The jam-packed programme of events begins with well dressing demonstrations at St John’s Church between 9-6pm on Thursday and Friday.

On Sunday the mayor will be accompanied by clergy, ministers and the retiring queen, Rosebud and retinue to start the blessing service and lead the civic procession to bless each of the wells - accompanied by Fairfield Band.

The new queen will be crowned at 3.15pm at St John’s Church with a reception and afternoon tea at 4.30pm.

This year’s festival queen is 13-year-old Lucy Higton, who attends St Thomas More School. She enjoys dancing, cooking, horse riding and various sports.

She will replace retiring queen Phoebe Mitchell who wished Lucy ‘best of luck for the year ahead’.

Premises decorations will be judged on Monday from 2pm onwards and a dominoes competition will be held at Fairfield Sport and Social Club from 8.30pm.

On Tuesday the well dressing queen will present trophies for premises decorations while she will tour hospitals and nursing homes with her retinue on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, Thursday and Friday next week the James Mellors Fun Fair will be held on the Market Place between 5pm-10.30pm while a treasure hunt will be held on Friday at the Buckingham Hotel at 6.30pm.

Carnival Day on July 13 will kick-off with live music from The Lermoos Band on the Slopes at 12pm.

The carnival road race begins at 1.45pm on New Wye Street followed by the parade at 2pm.

After touring Buxton carnival queens from neighbouring towns will gather for prize giving followed by entertainment from marching bands and the Billerettes.

Next up is the Buxton Lions Duck Race down the River Wye at 4.30pm while the carnival concert featuring local bands will be held at Pavilion Gardens between 4.30pm-7pm.

James Mellors Fun Fair - featuring rides, stalls and sideshows - will be open from 12pm-11.30pm on the Market Place.