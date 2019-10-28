Buxton walk and ride network - how to have your say

A proposed network of Buxton walking and cycling routes has been drawn up to encourage more people to leave the car at home.

Buxton Town Team has put together the suggested network of Safer Walk and Ride routes, and is inviting Buxton residents to have their say on the proposal.

It forms part of a wider sustainable travel plan for the town, following on from the Buxton on the Move conference in 2016 and using data gathered from the Buxton Residents’ Survey last year.

A map of the Safer Walk and Ride network has now been placed on the Buxton Town Team website.

Jim Lowe, town team director and leader of the Safer Walk and Ride project team, said: “This consultation gives everyone the opportunity to comment on the proposed network.

“Many people have been involved so far and we are excited by the opportunities the routes provide for people to travel around Buxton more easily, mostly off the main roads.

“Some of the routes already exist, others will need work. All will need signposting but once the network is adopted, as opportunities for funding arise, we will be in a good position to promote the routes.”

Town team members will be at Buxton Market on Saturday with copies of the map for people to view and discuss the ideas face to face.

Visit http://buxtontownteam.org/working-on/buxton-on-the-move/safer-walk-ride-network-consultation.