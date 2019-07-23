Buxton volunteer shortlisted for top award for charity work

A Buxton volunteer has been shortlisted for a charity’s top award in recognition of her dedication to helping others.

Marge Rose, from Buxton is one of the nominees for this year’s Macular Society Awards for Excellence and has been shortlisted in the Chairman’s Award for Volunteering category for her efforts and dedication in supporting people with macular disease and raising awareness of the condition.

Marge said: “I’ve seen previous winners of the Awards for Excellence and been amazed by all the incredible things they’ve done to help people with macular disease. I never thought for a moment that I’d be shortlisted, but it’s a lovely surprise.”

Macular disease is the biggest cause of sight loss in the UK. Nearly 1.5 million people are currently affected and many more are at risk.

The 70-year-old has been a member of the Macular Society since 2012, and has been a volunteer with Sight Support Derbyshire since 2009. She has been instrumental in developing a range of resources for members of the Buxton and Beyond Macular Society Support Group, which she helps to run.

Some of Marge’s many achievements include successfully securing funding from the National Lottery to start an equipment bank which is based at the library.

She said: “Equipment for people with sight loss can often be expensive and choosing the correct piece of kit isn’t always easy, so we’ve purchased as many of the best items as possible, so members and the public at large can borrow them, rather than having to spend lots of money buying them for themselves.”

Cathy Yelf, chief executive of the Macular Society, said: “Marge thoroughly deserves this nomination. She has worked tirelessly to help so many people with macular disease and it’s only right that her efforts should be recognised in this way.”

If successful, Marge will be presented with her award in London, in September. The Buxton and Beyond Macular Society Support Group meets on the second Friday of each month, from 1.30-3pm, at Buxton Methodist Church.