Buxton volunteer Marge honoured with top award.

A woman from Buxton has been recognised for her work as a volunteer for the Macular Society after being presented with one of the leading sight loss charity’s top national awards.

Marge Rose was one of the winners this year’s Macular Society Awards for Excellence.

Marge, 70, was the joint recipient of the award in the Chairman’s Award for Volunteering category for her efforts and dedication in supporting people with macular disease and raising awareness of the condition.

Marge has been a member of the Macular Society since 2012, and has been a volunteer with Sight Support Derbyshire since 2009.

She has been instrumental in developing a range of resources for members of the Buxton and Beyond Macular Society Support Group, which she helps to run.

As a surprise for Marge, who was unable to attend the charity’s awards ceremony in London in September, members of the group arranged for Macular Society director of services Tessa Barrett and regional manager Paul Holden to hand over the award to Marge at the group’s final meeting of the year.

Some of Marge’s many achievements include successfully securing funding from the National Lottery to start an equipment bank.

Based at the library, the bank features a wide range of gadgets and technology which help make day-to-day tasks easier for visually impaired people.

There are now almost 40 pieces of equipment available to borrow from the bank.

She has also obtained grants from several local organisations to fund transport to and from the group’s meetings for members who live in Buxton and the surrounding area.

Marge said: “I’ve seen previous winners of the Awards for Excellence and been amazed by all the incredible things they’ve done to help people with macular disease.

“I never thought for a moment that I’d be joining them, but it was a lovely surprise.

Tessa Barrett, added: “Our annual awards give us the chance to say thank you for everything they do for us.

“Without the commitment and dedication of Marge and others like her, we simply could not exist.

“I’d like to say congratulations and thank you again for all her efforts.”