Buxton residents represented the town as they paid a visit to Oignies to remember the brave men who lost their lives fighting for freedom.

The small French town and Buxton have been joined together in spirit since the Second World War and more formally since 1968.

Every year either Buxtonians make the journey to France or Oignies residents travel to Buxton.

This year 40 people from Buxton travelled to France.

Kim Flanagan of the Fairfield Band plays the last post. Photo Chris Clegg

Chris Clegg, from Friends of Oignies, said: “Buxton has been twinned with Oignies since 1968; over 50 years.

“The roots of the twinning go back even further, to the Second World War.

“During the Allied retreat to Dunkirk in 1940, local regiment: the Sherwood Foresters were mounting a rearguard against the advancing German forces, around the small town of Oignies.

“Five lads from Buxton, fighting with the Foresters, who were killed in action, lie in the town cemetery there, along with the 90 inhabitants of the town who were murdered by the German Army in retaliation for cooperating with the retreating allies.

The High Peak Mayor and Lady Mayoress lay a comemorative wreath. Photo Chris Clegg

“A sixth Buxton veteran, who survived the war, lies alongside his former comrades, in accordance with his dying wish.”

Chris said the actions of these courageous Buxtonians, along with thousands of other brave souls, allowed the evacuation of a significant proportion of the men and equipment making up the allied forces, back to England.

“This counter-offensive began with the D-Day Normandy landings in June 1944, the 80th anniversary of which are currently being celebrated.”

We had a party of 40 travelling on the coach to France this year, including the Travelling to France this year was Mayor of the High Peak, Councillor Stewart Gardner, who joined the group for the long weekend at the end of May.

Olympic themed dinner dance - a few of the guests. Photo Chris Clegg

Along with the usual fancy dress dinner dance, which had an Olympic theme this year, there was a visit down a nearby coal mine, amongst other events put on by our hosts.

As always, there was a ceremony in commemoration of all those who lost their lives during the tragic events of 1940.

Membership of the Twinning Association is open to all residents of Buxton and the High Peak and Chris says speaking French is not a requirement.