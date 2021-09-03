Buxton street party brings the community back together

The residents of South Avenue have been holding a street party annually for the last decade but were not able to organise an event last year because of coronavirus.

With restrictions eased this year, organisers said they were delighted to be able to get back together.

Key organiser Andrea Lewis said: “We were thinking about having our party in June but as social restrictions weren’t over by then we decided to wait.

Residents of South Avenue, Buxton, enjoying a street party

"And I’m so glad we did as everyone had such a great time.

"The children were playing with chalks and bubbles having a great time and the adults were eating, drinking, singing and catching up.”

Around 30 residents turned up for the party with people from neighbouring streets also invited.

The number was less than previous years but Andrea said she knew that may be the case as they were having it later in the year and many people were away.

Andrea said: “We have had some new people move into the street recently so the party was an icebreaker and a great way for them to come and say hello to people.

“In the good old days street parties were very common. The whole street would get together and share food and laughter and celebrate things like the Queen’s Jubilee or the Royal Wedding but now sadly you hardly hear of anyone having them which is a shame.

"Buxton has always had a great sense of community but recently people have become insular in their homes so we wanted to break down some barriers.

“It’s important to know your neighbours and be part of a community where you live.”

Since the party, which took place last month, there have already been talks of making the catch-ups more regular.

Andrea said: “I think people have missed people. We have all missed socialising recently and catching up and sharing news of our lives and our families.

"I’m glad we do this every year. It’s a chance for neighbours to become friends so you can borrow a ladder or ask for help with something and know who you are talking too.”