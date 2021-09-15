Buxton Street by Street volunteers honoured with Beacon of Hope award

More than 100 people involved with Buxton Street by Street met on The Slopes in Buxton to receive their Beacon of Hope Award from Derbyshire County Council.

The awards were set up to honour people who went out of their way to help others with the Buxton emergency response group formed in the early days of the pandemic in spring 2020.

Many of the volunteers met in person for the first time at the event, held at the weekend.

All the Buxton Street By Street volunteers who were each given their own certificate for the Beacon of Hope Award which was presented to the emergency response group

Co-founder Caitlin Bisknell said: “It was so nice to get everyone together and to put faces to names.

"We all worked so hard and we didn’t do it for recognition but because it needed doing.”

In the early days of the first lockdown when many charities had to shut down, the group were busy helping neighbours and members of the community.

High Sheriff of Derbyshire Louise Potter; Civic Chairman DCC Cllr Jean Wharmby; Buxton Street by Street co-ordinators Claire Mitchell, Anna Watson and Caitlin Bisknell.

Caitlin said: “There was a huge void and people were struggling so we stepped up.

"We were able to co-ordinate things via texts and calls and ensure the people who were vulnerable or shielding could have food dropped off or pick up prescriptions for them.

"For all the bad we have gone through in the past year and a half the community spirit has been second to none.

“From organising the vaccine volunteers who stood out in all weathers to those delivering food parcels for struggling families, every Street By Street Volunteer has done something to be proud of and I’m really pleased the county council has acknowledged this work.”

The ceremony was attended by the High Sheriff of Derbyshire Louise Potter who nominated the group and Derbyshire County Council Civic Chairman Councillor Jean Wharmby.

Jean added: “It was an absolute pleasure to present this wonderful group of people with their well-deserved Beacon of Hope award.

“They truly are a fantastic group who were all thinking of others in a time of crisis.

“This group is a perfect example of community pulling together in challenging times and shows the true Derbyshire spirit.

“Their efforts and great work are continuing and they are still helping their community 12 months on. A really well-deserved award for everyone’s work and dedication to others.”