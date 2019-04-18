Buxton Spring Fair returns with a fun-packed line-up

Buxton Spring Fair is set to return this year with a great line-up of family entertainment - including Emmerdale star Andy Moore with his band Twelve Strings

The soap actor - who has appeared in the much-loved drama as PC Mike Swirling - will take to the market place to perform classics such as Van Morrison’s Brown Eyed Girl and Sit Down, by James.

Buxton Spring Fair.'The Billorettes marching band.

Party-goers will also be entertained by the likes of singer and songwriter Nancy Brookes, The Indieannas, The Billerettes dance troupe and Chapel Morris Men and the Powderkeg Morris dancers.

The fun-packed day on May 6 kicks off outside the Town Hall at 10am with a speech from well-known Buxtonian Bill Western MBE - followed by zumba with Angela’s Accidental Fitness.

Musicians will be performing across three areas of the town centre - including the town hall, outside the Old Hall near the Crescent and outside Argos at Spring Gardens.

The family spectacular will also feature ferret racing, children’s rides, hot food and drink stalls, arts and crafts and food produce.

Buxton Spring Fair, pictured is Megan Turner, nine

Organiser Jane Fletcher said Buxton looked set for a ‘great day’ - with ‘something for everyone’.

She said: “The weather last year was fantastic and it all relies on that so hopefully it will be just as good this year.

“We have some great performers and it’s a lovely family event.

“Thousands of people come into the town for it - there’s a bit of something for everyone.”

Jane is also appealing for marshals to help out on the day and to contact her by emailing buxtonspringfair2@gmail.com or phoning 07976 006822.