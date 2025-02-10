As the days start getting longer and the promise of warmer weather just around the corner a date has been confirmed for the annual Buxton Spring Fair.

J T Events, which have been organising the Spring Fair since 2018, say they are coming back once again to unite the town from the Market Place, throughout Spring Gardens, in front of The Crescent, on The Slopes, in The Square and the Bowling green area opposite the Old Hall Hotel.

Organiser Jane Fletcher said: “We are excited to announce that the Buxton Spring Fair event will be on May Day bank holiday Monday May, 5 from 10am until 5pm.

“It will be a fantastic family day out with music, dancing, street performers, hot food, children’s rides, lots of stalls, circus skills, face painting, classic cars, two stage areas, bars and lots more.”

Buxton Spring Fair brings thousands of people to the town.

The Spring Fair is an opportunity for local businesses, community groups, charitable organisations, musicians, sports clubs and different societies to come together to not only celebrate their talent and individual specialities but also to strengthen community ties, said Jane.

She said: “Amidst the flow of day to day life local talents simmer below the surface yearning for a way to bring their unique abilities and skills into the spotlight, this is the event that makes them shine.

“I really enjoy organising the Spring Fair, it is so special to us and the town and has such wonderful community support and a lovely atmosphere on the day with locals and visitors making memories and enjoying the day.”

Jane and partner Trevor Zoppi have become the go-to organisers for the town’s events taking on not only the firework display at the cricket club, but also the Christmas lights switch on in Buxton and over in Glossop and last year they launched the new Heritage Weekend which celebrated the wonderful aspects of Buxton’s vast and varied history.

But now Spring Fair is her focus and she is looking for stall holders and acts for the day.

She added: “If you are a community group, club or society, charitable organisation, local business, stall holder, band, singer, or an entertainer and want to showcase what you do to the local community please get in touch.”

Anyone interested in taking part in Buxton’s Spring Fair should email [email protected]