Buxton Spa Prize’s autumn art competition was a success

Artists battled the rain and each other in Buxton’s newest competition.

More than 40 people took part in the first Come or Rain en plein air art contest last month which saw people take to the streets for six hours to capture a moment in time in the town.



The event was organised by the Buxton Spa Prize, which also organises a summer art competition and Lyn Noble from the team said: “They knew that it would happen come rain or shine, and it did.

“Add to that a blustery wind and the stage was set for a challenging art competition in the plein air.

“Most people found a moderately sheltered location; two brave attempts to paint in the open were sadly washed away by the rain but the artists started again under cover. Despite, or perhaps because of the weather, everyone rose to the challenge and clearly enjoyed the day.”

Artists from as far afield as Plymouth descended on the Pump Room to sign in for a five hour battle with the elements and produce a work of art that was exhibited and judged in the Old Clubhouse at the end of the day.

The judging panel included The Buxton Spa Prize 2019 winner, Simon Roderick. Also judging were Kate Dickson, Jonathan Dawson, Christine McMullen and Sarah Males.

First prize went to Kieran Ingram who won £500 which was sponsored by the Buxton Civic Association with David Lowther taking second prize of £250 and Conan McPhee picking up third place of £100. Other event sponsors included The Bingham Trust, Buxton Crescent & Thermal Spa and The Buxton Spa Company.

Buxton Spa Prize Team organisers say they were delighted with the success of the very first event and already planning for next year.