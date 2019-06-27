Buxton Salvation Army care home manager 'delighted' with good CQC rating

The manager of a Buxton care home says she is 'delighted' after it was rated good in all areas by the Care Quality Commission.

Helen Bentley, of the Hawthorns Care Home, said she was 'pleased for the staff and residents' after it was found to be to be safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led.

The Salvation Army-run home provides care for up to 34 older people - including some who may be living with dementia.

Inspectors wrote how 'care helped to protect people (from) the risk of harm or abuse' and 'took action when things went wrong and referred to authorities involved when required to do so'.

The report read how 'people’s care needs were effectively accounted for in consultation with them or their representative and staff supported people to maintain or improve their health and nutrition'.

It found 'staff were trained, informed, supported and worked closely with other care providers or agencies to share relevant information about people’s care when needed'.

During the inspection it was noted that 'people continued to receive care from kind, caring staff who treated them with respect and ensured people’s dignity, equality and rights in their care'.

Inspectors wrote how 'people were confident and knew how to raise a concern or make a complaint if they needed to' and their 'views and feedback were regularly sought'.

Helen, who has been manager at the home for six years, said she was 'proud to have delivered a good service and that residents and staff are happy'.

She said: "The home has a nice atmosphere and we've achieve that through hard work and commitment and a kind and committed care team and support service.

"We're feeling proud of all the staff who work here."

To read the full report visit cqc.org.uk/location/1-126102778/reports

