Buxton’s Pump Room Live makes welcome return

A unique music festival which takes place on the roof of Buxton’s historic Pump Room is to make a return this autumn.

Pump Room Live will take place on the roof of the Grade II-listed building on September 21 and 22 after a two-year break.

A grant from Arts Council England has helped pave the way for its return.

The event is being organised by brothers Greg and Elliot Smith, who say they are planning the most diverse line-up yet, with performances from choirs and brass bands as well as artists and bands locally and nationally. It will also feature the town’s first silent disco.

Greg said: “I am so excited that we are doing it again this year after a two-year break.

“The Slopes provide the perfect amphitheatre and with the work going on at The Crescent behind it’s amazing to see history in the making and have such a stunning backdrop.”

The event will also premier a ‘soundwork’ by internationally-renowned artist Amy Sharrocks, the lead artist for the Arts Council England project.

The ‘soundwork’ is inspired by sounds of water in and around Buxton and will also feature interviews with residents and artists.

James Berresford, chair of the Buxton Crescent Heritage Trust, said he was delighted the event would be returning to the town’s calendar.

He said: “Thanks to support from the Arts Council we can present this popular event again and offer a platform for a wide variety of artists, musicians and young talent to perform.”

Pump Room Live 2019 is sponsored by Markovitz.

Greg added: “Any event which brings people together like Pump Room Live, or the carnival, really is Buxton at its best.”