Buxton’s Pump Room Live is back this weekend

Pump Room Live returns this weekend, with music from the rooftop and even a silent disco on The Slopes.

The two-day event will see bands performing on top of the Grade II-listed building in the shadow of The Crescent.

READ MORE: More candidates throw their hat into the ring to be High Peak’s MP

The free festival is being organised by Buxton brothers Greg and Elliot Smith and the Buxton Crescent Heritage Trust, and is being sponsored by the Markovitz Home Show.

Greg said: “We’re looking forward to celebrating our beautiful town’s wonderful heritage - in particular the very special water, without which our town wouldn’t exist.

“So as the spring water flows freely from St Anne’s Well, right on top of the building next door we’ll be celebrating with live music, DJs and art across two days.

“The weather’s looking great, the lineup is looking fantastic, and we’re really excited to see you all on The Slopes once again.”

Saturday will see the world premiere of a sound artwork commissioned by Arts Council England, which will involve 500 headphones being handed out so listeners can take in the town’s watery noises collated by Amy Sharrocks.

There will also be brass bands, jazz and classical musical to entertain the crowds, and this year the festival will be a ‘no plastic’ zone.

Music will start on both Saturday and Sunday at around 12.30pm and continue until 6pm, people are welcome to bring their own chairs, blankets and picnics to enjoy the day.