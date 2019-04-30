Buxton's M&S store, which closed on Saturday

Buxton's M&S store closes - who can you recognise in these old staff pictures?

Buxton's M&S store closed on Saturday, in the latest blow for the town's shopping offering.

The company had announced plans to close the Spring Gardens store earlier in the year, with 46 staff at risk. And it closed for the final time at the weekend, after decades of serving the town. Ex-employee Margery Sherwood, who worked at the store for many years, has shared these photos with us. Can you spot anyone you recognise?

Marks & Spencer Buxton: centenary dance marking 100 years of M&S at the Moorside, 1984.
Margery Sherwood
Marks & Spencer Buxton: store extension
Marks & Spencer Buxton: Ruth Livesey 40 years & retirement
Marks & Spencer Buxton: Joan's retirement. Joan lived for many years in Dove Holes.
