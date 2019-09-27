Buxton's Hillhead quarry exhibition facing "unprecedented demand" for 2020 event

The organisers of the UK’s largest quarrying, construction and recycling exhibition are facing "overwhelming" demand for space at next summer's event.

Hillhead 2020 will be taking place from June 23 to 25 at Hillhead Quarry in Harpur Hill, Buxton.

The industry event, which was established in 1982 and is held every two years, showcases the latest products, services and equipment.

READ MORE: Hillhead exhibition in pictures

Nearly 20,000 people visited the event in 2018, making it the most successful to date, with a record-breaking 546 exhibitors featuring.

Now organisers have revealed they have already sold 90 per cent of the available outdoor exhibition space for the 2020 event, while the demand for indoor show space has been unprecedented.

Event manager Harvey Sugden said: "We know that Hillhead is an extremely popular show in the industry calendar and we always have an excellent response from exhibitors, but this year the demand has been overwhelming."

In addition to the usual Hillhead regulars, this year’s extension to the showground has allowed a plethora of new companies to attend including Yanmar, Hidromek, MB Crusher, Magni Telescopic Handlers, McLanahan Corporation, Merlo UK, Arjes (Doyle Machinery), BHS-Sonthofen and DAF Trucks.

Companies exhibiting for the first time will include Balluff, Criptic-Arvis, Petro-Canada Lubricants, Senseye, Bonomi Group, Crush+Size Technology, Twin Disc, Lubas, Simbas, Vulkan Industries, Henkel Loctite, Sulzer Pumps, Yudin Equipment and TCE Transmission.

READ MORE: Only a matter of time before someone is killed on Buxton road, says car crash victim

The show also provides a massive boost to the Buxton economy as many of those exhibiting and visiting stay in local accommodation.

Mr Sugden said previously: “The event brings a significant amount of money to the Buxton area and trying to get a hotel room or restaurant reservation in that week is almost impossible.”

For further information about the event, visit www.hillhead.com.