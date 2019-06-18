Buxton's Dorothy Perkins store to close in August

Buxton's Dorothy Perkins store is set to close in August - delivering another blow to the town's struggling high street.

The high street fashion staple is part of retail giant Sir Philip Green's ailing Arcadia Group, which has earmarked 48 stores for closure following a rescue deal that will mean the loss of a thousand jobs.

Though the Buxton branch was not included in a list of UK stores set for closure which was published last week - closing down sale signs have recently appeared at the Spring Gardens store.

An employee at the store today confirmed that August 3 would be the 'last day of trading' for the well-known clothes shop - though it is not known at this stage how may jobs will be lost.

The Advertiser has contacted the Arcadia Group for comment and is still awaiting a response.

The closure is yet another tough break for Buxton's retail economy - after Marks and Spencer closed in April after 85 years in the town leading to the loss of 46 jobs.

Despite a hard-fought campaign by business leaders and politicians to save it M&S bosses said the decision was 'the right one'.

Speaking about Dorothy Perkins, Damien Greenhalgh, High Peak borough councillor for regeneration, tourism and leisure, said the closure was 'sad news' and part of a national trend but the council was 'working hard to reduce that in the High Peak'.

He said: "We are working with partners including the county council, the university, Vision Buxton and others to come up with a Buxton visitors economy strategy which should be published shortly.

"But it's sad to see the loss of a shop on the high street and it's sad for all those employed at the store."

He added that a 'thriving high street is a priority' for the new administration at High Peak Borough Council.

The news about the Buxton store comes as Arcadia enters into an agreement for a rescue plan - or company voluntary arrangement - with its landlords to pay reduced rents.

Now the plan has been agreed it will mean 23 store closures and 520 job losses, leading to another 25 axed stores and 500 job losses once the plan is in place.

Among other Arcadia Group UK stores set for closure are Topshop, Burton Menswear, Miss Selfridge and Wallis.

A spokesperson for The Springs Shopping Centre said: “Dorothy Perkins’ closure is part of Arcadia Group’s nationwide plan to close a number of stores across the UK.

“We are working closely with the landlords and letting agents to find an alternate retailer to replace Dorothy Perkins once it has closed and we will update our customers as soon as we are able to.”