Buxton’s Dickensian market delights shoppers

Shoppers took a step back in time as they wandered around Buxton’s Dickensian market.

The annual charity event, which raises money for the High Peak Mayoral Charity Committee, proved to be a hit as a good number of people turned up throughout the day.

Buxton Dickensian market - Father Christmas with Leo and Mia Hobson

Chairman of the committee Alan Barrow said: “It was such a great day and we saw similar numbers to last year which was good.

“I really enjoy the markets every year it brings people together and there is a wonderful atmosphere as they listened to the music or watched the dancing and getting in the festive spirit.” In the 28 years the mayors charity has been putting on the markets more than £150,000 has been raised to help local good causes.

Alan said: “We do charge an entry fee but every single penny of the money raised goes back into the community so I don’t think people mind paying.”

Buxton Dickensian market - Angela Elvidge raising money for Helens Trust.

There were more than 40 stalls selling craft and gift items in The Octagon at the weekend and Alan said it is great being back in the Grade II listed building.

“We were in the Pavilion Gardens marquee for several years which was good as we never lost the market all together but we couldn’t set up the street scene like we can in the Octagon.”