The fair was officially opened by this year's Well Dressing Queen Lucy Higton on Wednesday afternoon. And it proved popular with young visitors eager to experience all the thrills and spills. The fair is open from mid-afternoon each day until late on Sunday. Buxton crowds dazzled by well dressing festival

Youngsters having fun on one of the rides jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

Braving one of the bigger rides jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

Swinging high above the town jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

Mason Heywood enjoying one of the rides jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

View more