Buxton Rotary Club raises almost £2,000 for Ukraine appeal

The collection took place in Buxton on Saturday March 6.

Club President Kim Priestley said: “In just four hours we collected a fantastic £1,785.04 and are incredibly grateful to the amazing people of Buxton and the surrounding area who are always very generous when there is a disaster or emergency anywhere in the world.

“People were thanking us for doing something but we want to thank them in return for their support and encouragement.”

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Rotary Club of Buxton raised more than £1,700 for the Ukraine aid appela after collecting in Buxton

The club said it would like to thank High Peak Borough Council for granting the club a permit to collect at such short notice.

The rotary club has said it will be topping the amount raised up to £2,000 and will send the money on via the club’s own charity, The Rotary Foundation.

Rotary clubs in Ukraine and the surrounding areas will then ensure the money raised goes where it is needed most as quickly as possible.

There has been conflict between the two countries since 2014 and Russian President Vladimir Putin sent the Russian army to invade last month.

Since then millions of people have left their homes and fled the war-torn country, heading for safety in several neighbouring countries.

Kim said: “Rotary in Buxton, and indeed worldwide, has a history of helping the most vulnerable in society and it is heartwarming and encouraging that the people of Buxton feel the same.”