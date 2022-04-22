Buxton Rotary Club appealing for donations for Ukraine fund

The Buxton Rotary Club will be collecting monetary donations for the Ukraine Relief Fund until Saturday, April 30 and is urging people to help those in need.

Bruce Thompson, from Buxton Rotary Club, said: “In response to the dire situation there, The Rotary Foundation (TRF) set up a Disaster Response Fund for donations from Rotarians and others to enable Rotary districts bordering Ukraine and in Ukraine to apply for $50,000 grants for local needs; other nearby districts can receive $25,000.”

So far, grants totalling over $1,075,000 have been disbursed. TRF says all funds received by April 30 2022 will be for Ukrainian relief through to June 30.”

Buxton Rotary Club recently held a street collection for the Ukraine appeal

Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine millions of people have been displaced into neighbouring countries or have relocated to the UK.

Russia now faces charges of war crimes for killing civilians as the fighting continues on the streets of Ukraine.

Within the first week of the fund opening, over £52,000 was donated through UK Rotary Clubs, an outstanding response by the public with Buxton Rotary's own street collection, topped up to £2,000, added to the total.

Bruce said: “This is just an insight into some of the ways Rotarians are responding to the terrible situation in Ukraine.

“However, Rotary's overall response relies substantially on the generosity of people towards their local Rotary Clubs.”