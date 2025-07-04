On your marks get set go! Start of the wheelbarrow race before the 1987 carnival This took place instead of the 5 mile road race due to the construction of the the Spring Gardens Relief road.placeholder image
On your marks get set go! Start of the wheelbarrow race before the 1987 carnival This took place instead of the 5 mile road race due to the construction of the the Spring Gardens Relief road.

Buxton retro: Carnival photos from the 1970s, 80s and 90s

By Lucy Ball
Published 4th Jul 2025, 14:29 BST
With Buxton Carnival just around the corner we have delved into the archive to bring you some forgotten faces and memories enjoying the carnival day fun.

We’ve pulled out pictures from the 70s, 80s, 90s and a super old one from the 1930s!

The 1990 carnival procession at Dove Holes. Photo Jason Chadwick

1. Carnival Procession

The 1990 carnival procession at Dove Holes. Photo Jason Chadwick Photo: Jason Chadwick

A carnival queen in Buxton's parade in the 1970s

2. Royal Wave

A carnival queen in Buxton's parade in the 1970s Photo: unknown

Munchkins in the 1991 Fairfield Carnival back when it had its own separate carnival. Photo Jason Chadwick

3. Munchkins

Munchkins in the 1991 Fairfield Carnival back when it had its own separate carnival. Photo Jason Chadwick Photo: Jason Chadwick

The High Peak Jazz Band at Buxton carnival 1974

4. High Peak Jazz Band

The High Peak Jazz Band at Buxton carnival 1974 Photo: Alan Swift

