We’ve pulled out pictures from the 70s, 80s, 90s and a super old one from the 1930s!
1. Carnival Procession
The 1990 carnival procession at Dove Holes. Photo Jason Chadwick Photo: Jason Chadwick
2. Royal Wave
A carnival queen in Buxton's parade in the 1970s Photo: unknown
3. Munchkins
Munchkins in the 1991 Fairfield Carnival back when it had its own separate carnival. Photo Jason Chadwick Photo: Jason Chadwick
4. High Peak Jazz Band
The High Peak Jazz Band at Buxton carnival 1974 Photo: Alan Swift
