The 999 High Peak: What’s Your Emergency? event included the chance to look round emergency service vehicles and watch live demonstrations carried out by the crews.
There was also fun activities and the chance to gets hands on with some of the specialist equipment.
1. Emergency services day
Police and Fire Cadets Carys Hall and Robin Chiang at the event Photo: jason chadwick
2. Emergency services day
Buxton Mountain Rescue's rapid response vehicle was actually called out to a real emergency shortly after the event finished. Since here are the team's Steve Cocker, Neil Carruthers and Henry Paisey Photo: jason chadwick
3. Emergency services day
The fire service stress the importance of smoke alarms Photo: jason chadwick
4. Emergency services day
Lee Jefferies, Buxton Ambulance Station Manager, shows visitors over one of their vehicles Photo: jason chadwick
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.