Emergency services day, how NOT to put out a chip pan fire

Buxton residents learn how Peak emergency services work

Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley

Editor, Derbyshire Times

Published 13th Aug 2024, 12:01 BST
Buxton residents got the chance to see how the area’s emergency services work during a special open event at the weekend.

The 999 High Peak: What’s Your Emergency? event included the chance to look round emergency service vehicles and watch live demonstrations carried out by the crews.

There was also fun activities and the chance to gets hands on with some of the specialist equipment.

Police and Fire Cadets Carys Hall and Robin Chiang at the event

Police and Fire Cadets Carys Hall and Robin Chiang at the event Photo: jason chadwick

Buxton Mountain Rescue's rapid response vehicle was actually called out to a real emergency shortly after the event finished. Since here are the team's Steve Cocker, Neil Carruthers and Henry Paisey

Buxton Mountain Rescue's rapid response vehicle was actually called out to a real emergency shortly after the event finished. Since here are the team's Steve Cocker, Neil Carruthers and Henry Paisey Photo: jason chadwick

The fire service stress the importance of smoke alarms

The fire service stress the importance of smoke alarms Photo: jason chadwick

Lee Jefferies, Buxton Ambulance Station Manager, shows visitors over one of their vehicles

Lee Jefferies, Buxton Ambulance Station Manager, shows visitors over one of their vehicles Photo: jason chadwick

