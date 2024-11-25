Buxton Raceway's hospitality suite plans would keep 12 people employed

By Lucy Ball

Retro reporter

Published 25th Nov 2024, 11:21 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Buxton Raceway has submitted a retrospective planning application for the retention of the hospitality building which it says would keep `12 people employed if permission is granted.

The building was constructed back in January 2024 without planning permission - now the High Edge Raceway on Dale Head Road is looking to rectify this with the submission to High Peak Borough Council.

Applicant Barry Watson said: “The building functions as a hospitality suite and as a bar and it is used on race days only.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The building has a ramped access and provides toilet facilities, including a disabled toilet, making the facility fully accessible.

Buxton Raceway are looking for retrospective planning permission for the hospitality suite.Buxton Raceway are looking for retrospective planning permission for the hospitality suite.
Buxton Raceway are looking for retrospective planning permission for the hospitality suite.

“Retention of the building will secure two full time and 10 part time jobs.”

The building is of modular construction and over-clad with light grey profiled sheet metal cladding.

Barry says the scale, massing and sitting are in keeping with the adjacent grandstand and no heritage assets are affected by the proposals. The site is accessible from the highway via Dale Head Road as shown on the application drawings.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He said: “The proposals will maintain access, inclusive access and access for emergency vehicles into the site.

“A minimum of 500 car parking spaces are available on site.

“The proposals will provide much needed hospitality facilities for Buxton Raceway. The retention of the building will provide employment opportunities for local people thus promoting economic development.”

The plans are out for public consultation until Thursday November, 28.

To have your say on the application visit High Peak’s planning portal searching for application HPK/2024/0451.

Related topics:High Peak Borough CouncilHigh Peak

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice