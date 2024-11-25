Buxton Raceway has submitted a retrospective planning application for the retention of the hospitality building which it says would keep `12 people employed if permission is granted.

The building was constructed back in January 2024 without planning permission - now the High Edge Raceway on Dale Head Road is looking to rectify this with the submission to High Peak Borough Council.

Applicant Barry Watson said: “The building functions as a hospitality suite and as a bar and it is used on race days only.

“The building has a ramped access and provides toilet facilities, including a disabled toilet, making the facility fully accessible.

“Retention of the building will secure two full time and 10 part time jobs.”

The building is of modular construction and over-clad with light grey profiled sheet metal cladding.

Barry says the scale, massing and sitting are in keeping with the adjacent grandstand and no heritage assets are affected by the proposals. The site is accessible from the highway via Dale Head Road as shown on the application drawings.

He said: “The proposals will maintain access, inclusive access and access for emergency vehicles into the site.

“A minimum of 500 car parking spaces are available on site.

“The proposals will provide much needed hospitality facilities for Buxton Raceway. The retention of the building will provide employment opportunities for local people thus promoting economic development.”

The plans are out for public consultation until Thursday November, 28.

To have your say on the application visit High Peak’s planning portal searching for application HPK/2024/0451.