Buxton Police Safer Neighborhood team say calls regarding Fairfield Road in Buxton have ‘increased dramatically’ now they are trying to tackle the issue.

The policing team is asking for people who live in and around Buxton to get in touch and share their views on Fairfield Road.

A spokesperson for the SNT said: “Recently, the calls for service to Fairfield Road, Buxton have increased dramatically, and we are aware that the people this impacts the most are those in the local community.

“Subsequently, we need you to help make a difference. We need to know your experiences and how you find living, working, or passing through the area.”

Police have asked for opinions on issues on Fairfield Road in Buxton

The response on the police’s social media has been very vocal with people saying how they hate driving down there.

One resident said: “About forty years ago when I first drove into Buxton I thought the houses on Fairfield Road looked quite unique with their bay windows-almost seaside like.

“Now they are unique as they look an absolute mess. Just how many wheelie bins are needed. I feel sorry for the Fairfield folk who look after their properties.”

Another said: “It’s an entrance into Buxton! As Buxton is a tourist town, coming in that way and down Fairfield road, is just awful. It’s like something from a zombie apocalypse. It’s just a state.”

Another concerned person said they picked up ‘three used needles in the last month alone’

They said: “This area is a disgrace, it’s just got worse and worse. It’s very rare that there isn’t a police presence between the entrance to Lightwood Road and the entrance for Alma Street.

“If this issue is finally addressed and dealt with, it would allow the force to become more proactive within the community.”

The police say they would like to hear people’s views and if they submit their details an officer will ring them back to get their community impact statement which can be done anonymously.

The spokesperson added: “We want to make Buxton a safe place to live, work and visit. We want to hear from those who witness the criminal and anti-social behaviour in the area daily.”