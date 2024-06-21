Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police say rogue traders have tried to trick people into urgent repairs to their homes and gardens across the High Peak.

Buxton Police Safer Neighbourhood said rogue traders may appear legitimate with leaflets or business cards which they may show to residents but are reluctant to leave them as the details are bogus.

A force spokesperson said: “We are alerting residents in the High Peak to some suspicious incidents recently, where we believe rogue traders have tried to trick people into paying high prices for work to either their property or garden.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Rogue traders are people claiming to be builders or traders wanting to do urgent repairs or work.

Buxton Police are warning people against rogue traders

“They talk residents into making quick decisions; paying in advance and will do poor work at highly inflated prices.”

The force says these traders are persuading residents to have trees cut, tiles replaced on roofs and other odd jobs and then demand extortionate prices for the work.

The spokesperson said: “And in some cases, when you cannot pay directly, will offer to transport you to a cashpoint to collect the money from there.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers are carrying out enquiries, but are encouraging people to be vigilant and be mindful of elderly and vulnerable neighbours who may be seen as targets by possible rogue traders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

They have offered advice to prevent doorstep crime which includes not opening the door if you are unsure who is there, and use the chain when opening the door.

Residents are advised to check the identity of the caller by calling the company they work for but not to call any numbers given by the doorstep callers but to look up the number yourself.

Tell them to come back when someone else will be home with you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Buxton police said: “If the caller is selling something or says that you need work, tell them you are not interested and ask them to leave.

“Genuine, reputable firms won’t need to drum up business by cold calling.”