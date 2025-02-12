Buxton Opera House scoops excellence in education award
The theatre won the Excellence in Primary and Early Years at the Music and Drama Education Awards 2025 ceremony.
They have been recognised for their efforts with the Satellite Opera House, an innovative scheme that provides isolated schools in the High Peak area with access to drama and musical theatre provisions with the help of expert practitioners.
It enables schools to hold specialised after-school activities and offer exclusive development opportunities for children, including a weekly Artist in Residence programme with bespoke performing arts workshops, and further school staff training provisions to continue the inclusion of arts in their curriculum.
Allie Spencer, Head of Creative Learning & Engagement said Buxton Opera House and Pavilion Arts Centre is proud to offer these experiences at no cost to the schools or the participants, which is possible with generous thanks to funding from Arts Council England.
She said: “We are delighted to receive this award that recognises the work that Buxton Opera House is doing in the High Peak primary schools.
“We are grateful to all our practitioners who have contributed to this project and who have instilled valuable social and performance skills into the young people they have
worked with.”
Buxton Opera House and Pavilion Arts Centre received a further nomination for the Outstanding Drama Initiative Award in recognition of its annual Work Experience scheme.
Further information about the Music and Drama Education Awards can be found on musicdramaedawards.com/MDEA2025.