Buxton nurse's pride as daughter becomes Team GB's most decorated winter paralympian

Mair Fitzpatrick is a familiar face to patients at the Stewart Medical Centre in Buxton and is also the very proud mum of one of the country’s brightest sporting stars.

Her 23-year-year-old daughter Meena Fitzpatrick MBE has returned from the Beijing winter paralympic games with another two medals taking her total to six.

Meena had previously won a gold, two silvers and a bronze at the 2018 games and added a silver and a bronze to her tally this time round.

Menna Fitzpatrick and guide Gary Smith. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Speaking of her daughter’s achievements, Mair, who has been at Stewart Medical Centre for seven years, said: “I am beyond proud of her.

"She had a tough couple of years. First she wasn’t able to train due to lockdown restrictions, then she broke her leg and just before the paralympics her skiing guide caught covid and she had to fly out with a new one.

"So after all that to come away with medals yet again is amazing.”

Meena was born with a visual impairment which meant she only had around five per cent of her vision.

She learnt to ski on family holidays aged just five following her dad down the hill.

Since her guide tested positive with covid Meena took to the slopes with new guide skier Gary Smith.

Mair said: “Imagine you are are driving on the motorway at 70mph – and she does go that fast – but your window is misted up and you can’t see out of it and then suddenly there’s a turn in the road and another one and all you can see is the colour of a very blurry shape in front of you.

"It’s pretty terrifying to watch at times but they are both pros and did amazing and Gary got his first medals too which was nice.”

Since returning back to the UK Meena has appeared on BBC radio with Zoe Ball. She will now be taking a break before training starts again for the world championships and will also be defending her titles at the next winter paralympics in Italy in 2026.

Mair added: “All Meena has ever wanted is to inspire others to not be held back and have a go at something.

“She may not have her vision but she has proved to herself and the world that if you want something nothing can hold you back.”