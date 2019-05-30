Buxton NatWest pledges to open on Wednesdays - after announcing Saturday closure

NatWest Bank is set to open its Buxton branch on Wednesdays - following its announcement that it will close the branch on Saturdays.

The decision to close the branch at the weekend was met with uproar by customers who cannot access the bank during the working week.

However the bank - which was taken over by Royal Bank of Scotland - has opted to open on Wednesdays from 10am-4pm after analysing ‘fluctuations in customer usage’ and intervention from High Peak MP Ruth George.

The bank - which was previously open between 9am-2pm on Saturdays and closed on Wednesdays - will also be extending its current 10am-4pm opening hours on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays to 9am-4pm.

A NatWest spokesman said: “We have welcomed Ms George’s suggestions about the opening hours of the Buxton branch and are pleased to now be opening on a Wednesday.

“Customers will still be able to use surrounding NatWest branches on Saturdays, including Leek, Bakewell , Hazel Grove and Macclesfield.

“They will also still be able to check their balance, deposit cash and cheques, withdraw cash and obtain coinage at any Post Office as well as use our digital and telephone banking services.”

Ruth said: “I am pleased that NatWest has listened to my representations and from the week beginning Monday June 17 its Buxton branch will now be opening on Wednesdays from 10am to 4pm and for an extra hour on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.

“I am disappointed that the branch will now close on Saturdays and I am taking this up with them.”