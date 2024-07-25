Buxton musician Isaac Neilson releases new single ahead of YNot festival

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An upcoming singer, songwriter and indie musician from Buxton is releasing his next single ahead of a busy summer of festivals.

Isaac Neilson, who performed to a soggy Buxton carnival crowd, says his new single will hopefully bring the sunshine.

He said: “With YNot quickly creeping up on us and having just had a bunch of ace shows popping off - including getting drenched with Buxton on carnival day. I thought it would be fun to drop a less serious, and more summery smattering of Indie pop to part the clouds.”

His next song Take It Higher, will be released on Friday July, 26.

Isaac Neilson's latest song Take it Higher is out on July, 26 ahead of his YNot festival performance. Photo submitted

Set to drop the week before storming YNot Festival's Quarry Stage, Isaac impending Indie pop banger brandishes a saucy vocal weaved throughout two and a half minutes of brash pumping rhythms.

This track is the debut of working with a new producer Tayte Nickols who was named breakthrough Producer of the year by the Music Producer’s Guild.

He said: “Isaac has begun to indulge more chaotic impulses in

social commentary.”

Even though he is only just starting out in his musical career Issac has already reached the semi-finals of the International Songwriting Competition, being nominated for 'Best Music Show' at Buxton Fringe, as well as being long-listed for the Music Producer’s Guild “Self-Producing Artist of the Year.

Isaac and his band have some big shows coming up in the next month following the

release of Take It Higher, including: YNot, Scruff Of The Neck’s NQ Takeover, Eat In The

Park, Juncstock, B-Side & Beer Festival, Middlewich Live, Deansgate Mews Festival, & DH Lawrence Festival.

Having gone from the comfort of bedroom production, to thundering festivals with the likes of Jake Bugg, Stereophonics, and The Human League, his works have earned him high praise from tastemakers such as BBC's Dean Jackson, Radio X's John Kennedy, Charlie Ashcroft, RGM, Right Chord Music.

Isaac added: “We seem to have picked up great momentum with radio play which is amazing.”