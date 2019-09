Music fans enjoyed a late taste of summer in Buxton on Saturday on the opening day of Pump Room Live.

Warm sunshine greeted revellers on The Slopes as they enjoyed live performances from a mixture of soloists, bands and DJs on the roof of the historic Pump Room. There was also the first airing of a new audio piece, Water Swallows, by artist Amy Sharrocks. Sadly the fine weather didn’t last throughout the weekend and Sunday’s programme was moved indoors to The Old Clubhouse.

