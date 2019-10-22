Buxton mum with terminal cancer gets benefits reinstated

A mum with terminal brain cancer who had some of her benefits stopped by the DWP says it a ‘dream come true’ now they have been reinstated.

Kathy Hall spoke to The Advertiser earlier in the month after her Person Independence Payment (PIP) was stopped after she outlived doctors expectations and her prognosis changed.



The 44-year-old has since been contacted by the Department of Work and Pensions and not only has her money been reinstated for three years she has received back pay from August when her payments stopped and is getting a car on motability allowance.

Kathy, from Beech View Drive in Harpur Hill, said: “I didn’t believe it when they rang me and told me. It’s like a dream come true for me and my son the money and now the new car will give us a chance to be a family again it gives us a freedom to go when we want when we want rather than relying on buses and lifts, it’s a sense of normality.”

Kathy has got a new Ford Fiesta car and she will pay £61 a week out of her £140 allowance with the government meeting the difference. She added: “I was ready to give up, I couldn’t fight any longer it was dragging me down arguing about money and getting nowhere but the support from friends and Blythe House made me realise I needed to speak up.”

A DWP spokesperson said: “Following an internal review of Ms Hall’s claim we reinstated her PIP for both the welfare and motability and all arrears due have been paid.”