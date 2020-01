The new year got off to the best possible start for one Buxton mum after she welcomed her baby daughter.

Gail Heathcote gave birth to Grace Annie Phillips at 6.42am on New Year’s Day.

Grace Annie Phillips with mum Gail.

And that meant that Grace, who weighed nine pounds and 15 ounces, was the first baby to be born at Stockport’s Stepping Hill Hospital in 2020.

Little Grace arrived safe and well and with both mum and baby doing well, they were able to return home the following day.