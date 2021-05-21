Buxton Mountain Rescue Team save stranded Kinder walkers on 500 mile trek for cancer charity

Up-and-coming musicians Marie and Emily White were on day 11 of a 500 mile walk from Gretna to London for the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, in memory of Marie’s aunty Tracey, when they ran into bad weather in the early afternoon.

A mixture of poor visibility, wind, rain, and cold temperatures had made their progress both slow and difficult over the top of the plateau and their physical condition was deteriorating, so they took the sensible step of dialling 999.

The Peak District Mountain Rescue Organisation duty controller was able to locate their position using phone find technology so two Buxton MRT sections were deployed onto the hill, one up Grindsbrook and one to go over Grindslow Knoll.

The Mountain Rescue Team traced the walkers using their mobile phones and found them attempting to shelter in a tent.

A spokesman for the team said: “Conditions on the plateau surface were as unpleasant as expected given the recent weather but the walkers were found at the location the phone had established.

“They had erected their tent to provide some shelter, but the soft and soggy peat, coupled with the wind meant the tent was only providing a minimum of shelter.”

He added: “After warming up with extra clothing, hot drinks, and some food they were both able to walk with team members off the hill and back down to the safety of Edale village. On the walk down they chatted about their experiences during the 170 miles of the walk completed so far, and their motives for supporting the charity.”

“We wish them well over the coming weeks as they complete the remainder of this tremendous journey and work towards their fundraising target. We will be watching the walkers’ progress on their social media pages.”

Two expert teams made light work of the mission in bleak conditions.

Once they were both safe and dry, Emily took to Facebook to pay tribute to their rescuers.

She said: “Thanks again so much for your incredible work saving us from the mountains we are so so grateful. You guys aren’t only real life heroes but are also genuinely lovely kind and wonderful people, it was amazing to meet you.”

The pair have so far raised £2,883. To give them a fond reminder of their time in Derbyshire, go to https://bit.ly/2Scs73O.

To learn more about their journey, go to facebook.com/wewalk500.

After reviving the walkers with some emergency rations, things were more cheerful on the downhill leg.