Buxton mother and daughter’s trip of a lifetime to Sahara Desert for Blythe House
Wendy and Amy Bainbridge from Buxton have taken on the once in a lifetime challenge of trekking through the Sahara Desert to raise funds for Blythe House Hospicecare and Helen’s Trust.
Amy, who works as Hospice at Home and Roaming Car Coordinator at Blythe House Hospicecare and Helen’s Trust, sees firsthand the incredible difference the charity makes every day.
She said: “The service enables local people to die in the comfortable and safe surroundings of their own home, with their loved ones beside them.
“The hospice provides specialist services such as: counselling and bereavement sessions for both adults and children; physiotherapy, occupational therapy; expert nursing care and complementary therapies.”
In March 2025 they will be trekking the 50km across the Moroccan Sahara Desert over a period of five days.
Temperatures ranging from 25 - 35 degrees centigrade during the day to dropping to 0 degrees during the night.
They will be scaling vast sand dunes and crossing ancient riverbeds, traversing wide plains of the inhospitable desert, carrying their necessary
equipment for each day.
Helping Wendy and Amy to reach their target of £4000, Yahia Baklouti has volunteered to do a sponsored head shave.
This will be taking place at Just Divine Hair and Beauty in Buxton on Saturday May, 18 at 10am.
Wendy said: “Thanks to Lisette Bradbury, the owner for kindly offering to take on the difficult task of cutting and shaving Yahia’s wonderful Afro hair.
Yahia, originally from Tunisia, is donating his hair to The Little Princess Trust to be made into wigs for children and young people who have suffered an illness that has resulted in hairloss.
Wendy added: “We are most grateful for Yahia and Lisette for giving up their time and offering to help raise vital funds for Blythe House Hospicecare and Helen’s Trust.”
Online donations to support both Yahia with his head shave and for Wendy and Amy can be made at justgiving.com/page/amy-wendy-bainbridge
