A mother and daughter are fundraising to cross the Sahara Desert and raise funds for Blythe House Hospice and now a friend will be shaving his afro to help boost the total.

Wendy and Amy Bainbridge from Buxton have taken on the once in a lifetime challenge of trekking through the Sahara Desert to raise funds for Blythe House Hospicecare and Helen’s Trust.

Amy, who works as Hospice at Home and Roaming Car Coordinator at Blythe House Hospicecare and Helen’s Trust, sees firsthand the incredible difference the charity makes every day.

She said: “The service enables local people to die in the comfortable and safe surroundings of their own home, with their loved ones beside them.

Tekking the Sahara for Blythe House Hospice and Helen's Trust Wendy and Amy Bainbridge. Photo Jason Chadwick

“The hospice provides specialist services such as: counselling and bereavement sessions for both adults and children; physiotherapy, occupational therapy; expert nursing care and complementary therapies.”

In March 2025 they will be trekking the 50km across the Moroccan Sahara Desert over a period of five days.

Temperatures ranging from 25 - 35 degrees centigrade during the day to dropping to 0 degrees during the night.

They will be scaling vast sand dunes and crossing ancient riverbeds, traversing wide plains of the inhospitable desert, carrying their necessary

Charity trekkers Amy and Wendy Bainbridge with Yahia Baklouti who is having his Afro cut off for the same good cause, with Lisette Bradbury of Just Divine Hair. Photo Jason Chadwick

equipment for each day.

Helping Wendy and Amy to reach their target of £4000, Yahia Baklouti has volunteered to do a sponsored head shave.

This will be taking place at Just Divine Hair and Beauty in Buxton on Saturday May, 18 at 10am.

Wendy said: “Thanks to Lisette Bradbury, the owner for kindly offering to take on the difficult task of cutting and shaving Yahia’s wonderful Afro hair.

Yahia Baklouti and Lisette Bradbury owner of Just Divine Hair. Photo Jason Chadwick

Yahia, originally from Tunisia, is donating his hair to The Little Princess Trust to be made into wigs for children and young people who have suffered an illness that has resulted in hairloss.

Wendy added: “We are most grateful for Yahia and Lisette for giving up their time and offering to help raise vital funds for Blythe House Hospicecare and Helen’s Trust.”