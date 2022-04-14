Buxton Model Boat club celebrates tenth anniversary

Founded in 2004 as the Pavilion Gardens Model Boat Club, the club was revitalised in 2012 and was renamed Buxton Model Boat Club.

Since reforming, the club has continued to thrive and on Sunday April, 10 it celebrated ten years of sailing at the Pavilion Gardens.

Phil Croft, from the club, said: “We have gone from strength to strength with the club and it’s so nice to be celebrating our tenth anniversary.

The boating lake in the Pavilion Gardens

"I have been boating on the lake for more than 60 years but it’s not just Buxton members - we have people coming from Leek, Macclesfield, Disley and Whaley Bridge to sail their model boats which must mean we are doing something right.”

Under licence from the High Peak Borough Council, the Buxton Model Boat Club sail on Sunday and Thursday mornings between 8am and 11am at the large boating lake.

Phil said: “I think we’d all love to be out on the lake more especially when the rowing boats aren’t out on the lake.

"It’s such a spectacle to see and really does draw a crowd when we are all out on the lake.”

The club celebrated its tenth anniversary with a special cake.

Phil added: “The model boats are for people of any age to enjoy and we would love to see more people coming along and learning the skills in the coming weeks or months – you’d be very welcome.”