Buxton Military Tattoo to now support the Royal British Legion

Money raised through the Buxton Military Tattoo will now go to the Royal British Legion.

Previously the annual summer performance supported the Army Benevolent Fund but after a decade of donations to the charity it is time for a change organisers say.

Chris Thornton, Buxton Military Tattoo’s event manager, said: “I am delighted that the Tattoo has grown and developed over the last 10 years. We have seen many marvellous performances from the Army, Navy and RAF, so I am proud to announce that we are now able to extend our support across the whole Armed Forces community by raising funds for The Royal British Legion.

“We get so much support from those from all military backgrounds with displays and music that it feels right to supporting the forces as a whole not just the army.”

The Royal British Legion, who, whilst known for Remembrance Day, also provide lifelong support to serving and ex-serving personnel and their families throughout the year. Next year will be the 11th tattoo in the Deveonshire Dome on Saturday, July 4, 2020 and will bring together some of the United Kingdom’s finest military bands.

Chris said: “It has been a great honour and privilege to see the tattoo grow and with the pull of the RBL we will be able to attract bigger crowds and raise more money.”

Tickets are now on sale from 01298 72190 at the Buxton Opera House box office or visit buxtontattoo.org.uk