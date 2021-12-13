Buxton man says his flat is so cold and mouldy it is making him ill

Mark Dranfield lives on Victoria Park Road but he claims the heating does not work and he has to sleep with hoodies and hats on just to keep warm.

The 45-year-old said: “I’m so cold I can’t think straight. I don’t want to leave my bed because its so cold and I need the blankets on me just to stay warm.

“I can feel the temperature drop when I get out of bed, it’s ridiculous.”

Mark Dranfield battling cold and condensation in his flat

Mark moved into the High Peak Borough Council owned accommodation 22 months ago and has been complaining to the authority about the state of the flat for almost a year.

He said: “For months I had no heating. It was just about bearable during the summer but it’s December now and it’s been snowing and I’m so cold I’m getting poorly.

“When someone finally came out to see me I was given one of those little plug in portable heaters.

“It cost so much to run it used all my money on my electric. Then I’m left with nothing for food until my money comes in.”

Mark is unable to work due to issues with his mental health and relies on Universal Credit to get him through the month.

He said: “How in 2021 are people having to choose between heating or eating? It’s just not right.”

Mark says he wears four layers when in the flat as the windows rattle and let the cold in.

His bathroom is full of mould too because of the damp and condensation.

He said: “I’ve tried asking for repairs to be done but nothing ever works to make the flat warm and dry again.

“It’s a struggle every day and I don’t think people at the council realise how hard it is to be cold all the time.

“It’s taking its toll on both my physical and mental health and it’s exhausting.

“I don’t think I’m the only one who lives like this in social housing. The council need to realise we are people too and we need to be warm just like everyone else does and not just forgotten about.”

In a statement to the Buxton Advertiser. the council’s Executive Councillor for Housing, Fiona Sloman, said: “The council is in contact with Mr Dranfield and his family and is working to address the issues he has raised.”