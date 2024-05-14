Buxton local Mary Skellington turns 100!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mary Skellington, who worked in the Devonshire Hospital in Buxton for over 30 years as Laundry Manager, turns 100 years old on 14 May.

Mary was born in County Donegal, Ireland on 14 May 1924 and grew up on the family farm, knowing how to churn butter, make hay, pluck chickens and catch rabbits and eels with the aid of a lamp.

She came to England as a young girl and moved to Buxton in the Peak District of Derbyshire, where she met her husband Sid. They married in 1950. They lived on Alma Street for over 30 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both Sid and Mary worked for the NHS for many years, Sid becoming Head Porter at the Devonshire Royal Hospital in Buxton and Mary becoming Laundry Manager at the same hospital.

Mary & Sid, 1950

They enjoyed staying at their caravans in the Lake District and the Lancashire Dales and exhibiting their prize-winning dogs at local shows.

After retirement they travelled widely, from Poland and Russia, throughout Europe and to Egypt and Tunisia as well as many holidays in the UK. Young at heart, they loved to travel! They enjoyed Malta and had a timeshare apartment there for many years.

They lived in Buxton until 2018 then moved together to The Maples in Newcastle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sid and Mary were married for 68 years until he passed away in 2019, but Mary has a huge extended family. Her daughter Jackie lives in Stafford, her son Steven lives in Buxton and Mary has 13 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. Her family live in Staffordshire, Derbyshire, Cheshire and Worcestershire - and her grandson Tom now lives in New York.