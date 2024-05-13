Buxton Local History Society delves into family scandals and high society

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Buxton Local History Society’s next talk will be on Victorian times in the Peak District village of Ashford-in-the-Water.

This month’s meeting will be on Wednesday May, 15 at 7.30pm at Trinity Church Hall, Hardwick Mount, Buxton.

Group spokesperson Vivien Holden, said: “Our talk this month is Victorian Ashford-in-the-Water to be delivered by Ian Pykett.

“The talk will look at 19th century Ashford and we will hear of family scandals, Ashford 'High Society', ecclesiastical architecture and religious controversies within a village which had three dissenting chapels.

“Much of the detail is based on the life of the long serving vicar of Ashford, John Reddaway Luxmoore.”

Two other prominent families feature in the talk, the Bushills, philanthropic Reformists and Samuel Birley, master inlayer of Ashford Marble who's prize-winning work was recognised at the 1862 International Exhibition.

All are welcome non-members £3. Tea and coffee are served from 7.15pm.