Buxton Local History Society talks will resume after the summer break on Wednesday September, 18 with a quiz about artefacts from the past.

John Hambleton will present 'Curious Objects', a 'Curio Quiz' at Trinity Church Hall, Hardwick Mount Buxton at 7.30pm

John will show a variety of what probably seem curious objects but would have seemed everyday and familiar objects to older and past generations.

Members and non members are invited along for a different type of quiz .

Entrance £3.