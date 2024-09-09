Buxton Local History organising quiz on the past later this month

By Lucy Ball

Retro reporter

Published 9th Sep 2024, 20:09 BST
Buxton Local History Society talks will resume after the summer break on Wednesday September, 18 with a quiz about artefacts from the past.placeholder image
John Hambleton will present 'Curious Objects', a 'Curio Quiz' at Trinity Church Hall, Hardwick Mount Buxton at 7.30pm

John will show a variety of what probably seem curious objects but would have seemed everyday and familiar objects to older and past generations.

Members and non members are invited along for a different type of quiz .

Entrance £3.

