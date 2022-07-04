Buxton Lion's Duck Race returns

Tickets for the annual Buxton Carnival Duck race go on sale on Monday.

Buxton Lions, which organises the annual duck race on carnival day, said they are delighted to be back this year after not being able to put on the event for two years.

David Brindley, from the Lions said: “Along with the rest of us, the ducks have had to isolate and suffer other restrictions during the pandemic.

"As a result, they have not raced for two years. However, they are now back in training, have shed unwanted weight and are ready to race again on this year’s carnival day.”

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Saturday July 9, 2,500 plastic yellow ducks will be released into the River Wye in the Pavilion Gardens at about 4.15pm.

The ducks then swim to the finish line 100m away and are then fished out before the river disappears into the culvert.

Numbered tickets – each number corresponding to a number on a duck’s bottom and costing just £1 each - will be on sale every day at Morrison’s supermarket from Monday July, 4 to Friday July, 8 and then from mid-morning on race day itself on the Pavilion Gardens promenade.

The first three ducks home win their ticket holders £100, £50 and £25 respectively.

David added: “The purpose of Buxton Lions is to serve, and this includes raising money to help others in the community.

"Duck race ticket sales raise over £2000 and this is all redistributed to support the local community, with a focus this year on local schoolchildren.”